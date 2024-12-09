Steel scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Steel was on the third line Sunday, flanked by Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov while Mavrik Bourque was on the fourth line. The goal was Steel's first since Nov. 7, though he had a decent five helpers over 14 contests between goals. The 26-year-old center is a depth scorer at best, though he's one that the Stars seem to trust to fill a versatile role. This season, he has three goals, 11 points, 27 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-3 rating over 26 appearances.