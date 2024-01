Steel scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Steel has two goals, one assist and a plus-4 rating over his last five contests. He saw a season-high 15:18 of ice time Tuesday amid the Stars' significant line shuffling. The 25-year-old shouldn't be expected to maintain a middle-six role, though he could do so if he moves to the wing. Steel has 13 points (three on the penalty kill), 44 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 38 appearances.