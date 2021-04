Vatanen (upper body) won't suit up in Thursday's game against Detroit, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the Finn will miss his first game since Feb. 16. Vatanen has had a decent season to this point, supplying six points and 37 blocks across 17:14 of average ice time. Vatanen's next chance to suit up is in Saturday's game against Detroit, and he'll be replaced by Joel Hanley in the lineup Thursday.