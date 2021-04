The Stars claimed Vatanen off waivers from the Devils on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Vatanen recorded six points through 30 games with the Devils this season, and he'll get a fresh start with the Stars. It's an interesting pickup by the Stars, as they're on the outside looking in at a playoff spot, though there's little risk because of Vatanen's reasonable one-year, $2 million contract. Vatanen could make his Stars debut as early as Tuesday versus the Panthers.