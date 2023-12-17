Wedgewood allowed four goals on 34 shots in the Stars' 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues on Saturday.
Wedgewood was helped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period before coughing up three unanswered goals. He would eventually give up the game-winning goal in overtime to Colton Parayko to drop his record to 6-1-2. Wedgewood should be expected to take on the starter's role for as long as Jake Oettinger is sidelined for. His next potential start could come Monday versus Seattle.
