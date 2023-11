Wedgewood allowed three goals on 33 shots in Monday's 6-3 win against the Rangers.

Wedgewood was giving starter Jake Oettinger a breather, and it looked like a very tough spot for the backup. New York entered on a 10-0-1 run, so Wedgewood handed it the first loss in regulation dating back to Oct. 19. Even though he has now won three consecutive starts, Wedgewood is all but likely to be back in a ball cap as the backup Wednesday against the Golden Knights.