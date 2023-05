Wedgewood stopped nine of 10 shots in relief of Jake Oettinger in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken in Game 6.

Wedgewood put in a solid effort, though the Kraken were content to slow things down after chasing Oettinger early in the second period. With three goals allowed on 18 shots in two relief outings this postseason, Wedgewood is hardly a threat to take over the starting job. Expect him to be back in the backup role for Monday's Game 7.