Wedgewood gave up four goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

All four goals on Wedgewood's ledger came in the second period. The first three were separated by just 2:45 as the Jets' top six shredded the Stars' defense. The game calmed down after that, but Saku Maenalanen tallied late in the frame to dash any momentum the Stars might have had heading into the third. This ended Wedgewood's three-game winning streak. He is now 3-3-1 with a 3.21 GAA and a .903 save percentage in seven appearances. Jake Oettinger (lower body) is set to be evaluated once the Stars return home, but his status for Friday versus the Sharks is unknown. If Oettinger can't play, Wedgewood would likely get another start.