Wedgewood turned aside 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers, with New York's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 31-year-old netminder didn't play poorly but got out-dueled by Igor Shesterkin. Wedgewood has lost three straight starts, going 0-2-1 while allowing 10 goals on 84 shots (.881 save percentage), and he'll continue to see limited action behind Jake Oettinger -- all three of those turns between the pipes came in the second game of back-to-backs.