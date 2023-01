Wedgewood gave up six goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Calgary.

All six Flames goals came in the first two periods, and Dallas was actually in a 6-1 hole late in the frame before making a comeback over the final 21 minutes of play that nearly got Wedgewood off the hook for the loss. The 30-year-old continues to see little action behind Jake Oettinger, and on the season he's 6-6-3 with a 3.19 GAA and .905 save percentage.