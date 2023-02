Wedgewood made 33 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

He allowed three goals for the Stars, who are 2-2-5 in their past nine games. Wedgewood couldn't stop the bleeding Saturday. He doesn't get many starts behind the great Jake Oettinger, other than back-to-backs. And he's not much of a fantasy option when he's in the blue paint. Wedgewood is 1-4-1 in his last six starts dating back to Dec. 17.