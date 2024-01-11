Wedgewood stopped 21 shots in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

The 31-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period in a game Dallas dominated from the opening faceoff. Wedgewood has won seven of 12 starts since Jake Oettinger (lower body) went down, but his 3.03 GAA over that stretch indicates how much of that success he owes to his offense. On the season, Wedgewood sports a 12-4-3 record with a 3.11 GAA and .895 save percentage, and with Oettinger closing in on his return, he should soon return to his backup role.