Wedgewood stopped 23 of 24 shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Wedgewood closed December with seven wins across nine outings, and this was his best performance of the month. He also received plenty of support from the Stars' offense to cruise to the win, which put him at 11-2-2 on the year. Despite the strong record, he carries a middling 2.92 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 15 appearances. The Stars remain at home for the next week, and they'll host the Canadiens on Tuesday in their next game.