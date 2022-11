Wedgewood has an upper-body injury and will be evaluated further Friday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Wedgewood left Thursday's game versus the Panthers with the injury, which required him to be stretchered off. He was evaluated in the locker room and Heika reports the goalie was in good spirits and walking around after the contest. It's still possible Wedgewood won't be able to suit up Saturday versus the Islanders, though that has not been officially decided.