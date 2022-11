Wedgewood allowed two goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Wedgewood was given a 4-0 lead to protect after the first period, and it was smooth sailing from there. The Coyotes got a couple of goals in the third, but they never genuinely challenged for a comeback. Wedgewood has won his last two starts, improving to 2-2-1 with 15 goals allowed in five appearances this season. He'll likely be in goal again for a tougher test Saturday against the Oilers.