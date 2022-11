Wedgewood will tend the twine for Tuesday's tilt with Los Angeles, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Wedgewood will be expected to carry the load for the Stars while Jake Oettinger (lower body) is sidelined. The Stars' only other option right now due to cap concerns would be untested Matt Murray who was signed and added to the NHL roster Monday. The 30-year-old Wedgewood remains winless in limited action this season, sporting a 0-2-1 record and 4.29 GAA.