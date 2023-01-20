Wedgewood posted a 34-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Wedgewood was torched for six goals on 36 shots in his last outing. He bounced back Thursday under a similar workload, keeping the Los Angeles offense quiet throughout the game. This was the 30-year-old's sixth career shutout and his second as a Star. Wedgewood improved to 7-6-3 with a 2.97 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 16 games. He remains a capable backup behind Jake Oettinger, though it's unclear which goalie head coach Pete DeBoer will start Saturday in a favorable matchup versus the Coyotes.