Wedgewood stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Wedgewood got a spot start against a less-than-intimidating opponent. Outside of a frenetic second period that saw each team score three goals, Wedgewood did a fine job under a light workload. He's won his last three results while allowing seven goals across four games in that span. For the season, the 31-year-old is 16-6-5 with a 2.84 GAA and a .901 save percentage as Jake Oettinger's understudy. Expect Oettinger to be back between the pipes Thursday in Vancouver.