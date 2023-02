Wedgewood made 28 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He allowed two goals.

He was in duel with Andrei Vasilevskiy all game long and the winning goal got past him with 44 seconds left in the contest. Wedgewood doesn't get much ice time behind Jake Oettinger, but does his job well. He has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his last four starts, including a shutout over the Kings on January 19.