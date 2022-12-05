Wedgewood stopped 14 of 15 shots after entering in the third period of Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Wild.

Wedgewood came on in relief of Jake Oettinger and allowed a goal to Joel Eriksson Ek just 29 seconds into the period. However, he'd blank the Wild from there as the Stars responded with four unanswered goals to force overtime. Though Wedgewood would eventually take the loss in a shootout, it was an encouraging performance for the 30-year-old netminder. He's now 5-4-2 with a .908 save percentage while backing up Oettinger.