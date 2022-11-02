Wedgewood turned aside 30 shots during a 5-2 victory over the Kings on Tuesday.

Wedgewood, who allowed four goals on 17 shots after relieving an injured Jake Oettinger on Saturday, earned against a high-powered Kings offense, which entered the contest ranked sixth in the NHL with 3.64 goals per game. Benefitting from three second-period goals during a 1:30 span, Wedgewood (1-2-1) shut them down for his first win since blanking the Lightning on April 12. With Jake Oettinger (lower body) sidelined, Wedgewood could be thrust into a short-term starting role.