Wedgewood stopped 17 of 20 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Wedgewood wasn't at his best Thursday, allowing three goals on just 20 shots, but he'd hold on for the 4-3 overtime victory, his fourth win in his last five outings. The 31-year-old netminder's made three straight starts since taking over for Jake Oettinger (lower body). Wedgewood improved to 8-1-2 with a .903 save percentage and 3.17 GAA on the season. He'll likely be back between the pipes Saturday in Nashville for the final game before the holiday break.