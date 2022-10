Wedgewood made 40 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Wedgewood was the difference maker Thursday. The Leafs' offense was all over the puck and he kept the score closer than the Stars deserved. Alexander Kerfoot and Nick Robertson beat him in regulation, and Robertson delivered a one-timer that Wedgewood had almost no chance to stop in OT. His ice time will be limited this season, but he's a solid spot starter when he's in the lineup.