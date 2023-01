Wedgewood is expected to start in Thursday's road game against Los Angeles.

Wedgewood will try to bounce back after allowing six goals on 36 shots in a 6-5 loss to Calgary on Saturday. He's 6-6-3 with a 3.19 GAA and .905 save percentage in 15 contests this season. The Kings have the 12th-ranked offense with 3.26 goals per game.