Wedgewood will guard the road net against Carolina on Saturday, per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.

Wedgewood has a 6-4-2 record, 2.85 GAA and .914 save percentage in 12 contests this season. He earned a 4-1 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday by stopping 35 of 36 shots. The Hurricanes are on a three-game winning streak, and have won seven of their last eight contests.