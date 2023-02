Wedgewood will be between the pipes for Saturday's home game versus Columbus, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Wedgewood has a 7-7-3 record this season with a 2.91 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back after Jake Oettinger played in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to Minnesota. The Blue Jackets sit 30th in the league this campaign with 2.53 goals per game.