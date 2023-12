Wedgewood will defend the home crease versus Vancouver on Thursday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

This will be Wedgewood's fourth straight start as regular No. 1 goaltender Jake Oettinger is week-to-week with a lower body injury. Wedgewood is 11-7-2 with a 2.93 GAA and .901 save percentage this season. Wedgewood will have a difficult task against Vancouver, who are first in NHL scoring, averaging 3.79 goals per contest.