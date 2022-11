Wedgewood will start Saturday afternoon on the road against Edmonton, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wedgewood has been filling in admirably for Jake Oettinger (lower body), winning his past two outings and stopping 58 of 62 shots. He has a 2-2-1 record this year with a 3.29 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Edmonton will look to bounce back from Thursday's third-period meltdown against New Jersey.