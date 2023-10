Wedgewood will be between the home pipes versus Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Wedgewood will make his first start of the season. He was 9-8-3 with a 2.72 GAA and .915 save percentage last season. Wedgewood will face the Flyers, who have scored 12 goals in four games and are surprisingly atop of the Metropolitan Division standings.