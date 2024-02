Wedgewood will patrol the home crease Monday against the Islanders, per Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Wedgewood stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Jan. 21. He has earned a 13-6-4 record this campaign with a 2.97 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 26 games played. New York sits 23rd in the league this season with 2.91 goals per contest.