Wedgewood will defend the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Stars' radio host Owen Newkirk reports.

Wedgewood will get his first start since Jan. 19, a span of seven games. He shut out the Kings in his last start, stopping 34 shots. Wedgewood is 7-6-3 with a 2.97 GAA and .911 save percentage this season. He will face the Lightning, who are fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.59 goals per game.