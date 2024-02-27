Wedgewood allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Wedgewood was solid Monday, holding the Islanders to single goals in the first and second periods before ultimately surrendering the game-winning tally to Bo Horvat in the extra frame. The 31-year-old Wedgewood hasn't earned a win since Jan. 20 -- he's gone 0-2-2 with an .899 save percentage in his subsequent six appearances. Overall, Wedgewood is 13-6-5 with an .899 save percentage and 2.97 GAA while backing up Jake Oettinger this season. Oettinger will likely be back between the pipes Tuesday when the Stars visit Colorado.