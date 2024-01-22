Wedgewood allowed three goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Making his second start in as many days, Wedgewood held the Islanders to a goal early in the opening period and a second in the third before Bo Horvat eventually scored the game-winner 41 seconds into overtime. The 31-year-old Wedgewood falls to 13-4-4 with an .899 save percentage and 2.98 GAA this season. It'll likely be Jake Oettinger between the pipes Tuesday when the Stars visit the Red Wings.