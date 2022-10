Wedgewood made 28 saves in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

The 30-year-old netminder blanked Ottawa for nearly two periods, but after Thomas Chabot beat him on the power play with less than a minute left before the second intermission, Wedgewood seemed to lose his focus in the third. He's 0-1-1 to begin the season, and the veteran backup isn't any kind of threat to Jake Oettinger's spot at the top of the depth chart.