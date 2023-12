Wedgewood stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.

Wedgewood was solid Wednesday, though the Stars couldn't get much going against Joel Hofer on the other end in the one-goal loss. Wedgewood had won four of his previous five starts since taking over for Jake Oettinger (lower body). The 31-year-old netminder is now 9-2-2 with a .905 save percentage and 3.00 GAA this season. He'll likely be back between the pipes Friday at home versus Chicago.