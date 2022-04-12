Wedgewood was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports, indicating he will be between the pipes at home versus the Lightning.

Since joining the Stars at the deadline, Wedgewood is undefeated in regulation despite a 3.53 GAA and .905 save percentage. While Jake Oettinger figures to continue seeing the majority of the starts for Dallas entering the final weeks of the season, the 29-year-old Wedgewood should get a few more opportunities, potentially during a pair of upcoming back-to-backs.