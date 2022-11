Wedgewood was the first netminder off the ice Thursday, according to Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News, indicating he will start in Florida.

Wedgewood has provided the Stars with average goaltending at best, going 3-3-1 with a 3.21 GAA and .903 save percentage, especially compared to Jake Oettinger (6-2-1, 2.12, .929). Wedgewood will face the 9-6-1 Panthers, who have averaged 3.31 goals for.