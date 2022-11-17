Wedgewood was the first netminder off the ice Thursday, according to Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News, indicating he will be guarding the visitor's net against Florida.

Wedgewood has provided the Stars with average goaltending at best, going 3-3-1 with a 3.21 GAA and a .903 save percentage, especially compared to Jake Oettinger, who is 6-2-1 with a 2.12 GAA and a .929 save percentage. Wedgewood will face the Panthers, who are 9-6-1 this season and scoring at a 3.31 goals per game pace.