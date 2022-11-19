Wedgewood (upper body) will be a game-time decision to back up Jake Oettinger against the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Wedgewood left Thursday's game against the Panthers on a stretcher but was back on the ice Saturday morning. Wedgewood is 4-3-1 with a 3.23 GAA and a .904 save percentage this season.
