Wedgewood will be in the road net against Toronto on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wedgewood will see the crease for the first time this season as Jake Oettinger received the first three starts of the season. The 30-year-old Wedgewood divided his 2021-22 season among three teams, going 13-15-6. Wedgewood will face a struggling Toronto team that has a 2-2-0 record with losses against lowly Montreal and Arizona.