Wedgewood will be between the home pipes versus the Rangers on Monday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Wedgewood will make his fifth appearance of the season after going 3-1-0 in his four contests while registering a 3.01 GAA and .917 save percentage. The netminder is unlikely to see a significant number of starts this season behind Jake Oettinger, who will almost certainly reach the 60-game mark for the second year in a row.