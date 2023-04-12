Wedgewood will tend the twine on the road against the Blues on Wednesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Wedgewood has played in just two games in the Stars' last 23 contests, making just one start in which he made 26 saves in a winning effort. With the club ending the season with a back-to-back, Wedgewood will take the first game which means Jake Oettinger figures to start the season finale versus St. Louis on Thursday. In the postseason, Wedgewood is unlikely to see much, if any, minutes while Oettinger takes the bulk of the workload.