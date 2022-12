Wedgewood made 33 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina on Saturday.

The game was 3-2 for Carolina heading into the third period and Seth Jarvis made it 4-2 under three minutes into the third. The Stars roared back to knot things and force OT, but Martin Necas tapped in a quick pass at 2:19 into the extra frame for a Hurricanes win. It was the first time in four appearances that Wedgewood allowed more than one goal in a game. He's now 6-4-3 with a 3.03 GAA and .913 save percentage.