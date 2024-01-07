Wedgewood allowed four goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

The Stars clawed back from a two-goal deficit, but Wedgewood gave up a pair of tallies to Filip Forsberg in the third period. The increased workload lately has caught up with Wedgewood -- he has allowed at least four goals in four of his last five games despite facing more than 30 shots in just one of them. The 31-year-old dropped to 11-4-3 with a 3.17 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 18 games. With Jake Oettinger (lower body) reportedly closer to day-to-day, Wedgewood's run as the primary starter for Dallas is likely soon to end. The Stars play four games next week, so fantasy managers in weekly formats may want to hang onto Wedgewood for a bit longer.