Wedgewood allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Kevin Fiala beat Wedgewood twice in regulation, and Frederick Gaudreau ended it in overtime on a goal Wedgewood would like to have back. Every standings point is important for the Stars at this juncture of the season, so the overtime loss is a lot better than nothing. Wedgewood has earned Dallas at least one point in the standings in each of his five appearances with the team, going 3-0-2 with a 2.74 GAA and .917 save percentage.