Wedgewood will defend the home crease versus Chicago on Friday, per Stars' radio host Owen Newkirk.

Wedgewood was solid in a losing effort Wednesday, stopping 28 shots in a 2-1 loss in St. Louis. Wedgewood is 9-2-2 with a 3.00 GAA and .905 save percentage in 2023-24. The Blackhawks are 30th in NHL scoring, averaging only 2.41 goals per contest.