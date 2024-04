Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Saturday.

Wedgewood has a 16-6-5 record, 2.84 GAA and .901 save percentage in 31 starts this season. He stopped 17 of 20 shots en route to a 6-3 victory over San Jose in his last start March 26. Chicago is tied for 31st offensively with just 2.20 goals per contest, so the Blackhawks are a very favorable matchup for Wedgewood.