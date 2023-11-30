Wedgewood is expected to start in Thursday's road game against Calgary, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wedgewood is set to make his first start since Nov. 20 when he saved 30 of 33 shots in a 6-3 win over the Rangers. Over five appearances this season, he has a 4-1-0 record, 3.02 GAA and .916 save percentage. The Flames are in a four-way tie for 20th offensively this campaign with 2.91 goals per game, which isn't particularly scary, but the Stars will need to be careful after suffering a 7-4 defeat to Calgary last Friday.