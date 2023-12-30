Wedgewood allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over Chicago on Friday.

The Blackhawks forced overtime with a pair of third-period goals, but Roope Hintz scored the game-winner with eight seconds left in overtime, giving Wedgewood and the Stars a 5-4 win. While it wasn't his sharpest outing, Wedgewood has now won four of his last five outings as he improves to 10-2-2 with a .902 save percentage and 3.06 GAA on the season. The 31-year-old netminder should continue to see the bulk of starts in Dallas while Jake Oettinger (lower body) remains sidelined.