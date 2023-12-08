Wedgewood allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals on Thursday.

It wasn't Wedgewood's sharpest effort of the year, though he stepped up when it mattered late, blanking the Capitals in the shootout to earn his fifth win through seven starts. The 31-year-old Wedgewood has seen limited action this season behind Jake Oettinger, though he's been solid when called upon -- he's now 5-1-1 with a .905 save percentage and 3.25 GAA.